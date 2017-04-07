The independent student newspaper of the University of New Hampshire since 1911

The New Hampshire

Farewell column: Farewell TNH

Van Hendrickx, Former Staff Writer
April 7, 2017
Filed under Columns, Opinions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Coming to UNH was one of the best decisions of my life. At first I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. All I knew was that I love interacting with people. But eventually I found writing. Journalism was a great outlet for writing and the family at TNH really helped me refine my skills. Also, I got plenty of opportunities to go out and see what is going on around campus and interact with the students and staff running those events.

Another benefit of TNH was all of the clips I was able to collect over time to add to my résumé. As a writer, it’s important to have those pieces so that future employers can read to truly see your talents. For the past couple of years I have had some of the best experiences going to events I would never have gone to if it weren’t for TNH. Eventually, writing about the events became more like a privilege than work.

The years here have flown by but luckily TNH was able to keep record of some of the best moments in the school paper. I was not the most influential, the most well known, the most successful, the most studious, or the best writer on staff; but I left my mark and that’s enough for me.

I also want to leave some unwanted advice to any students who may not have found their major or fit in the educational system yet. Don’t worry, and just do what you love to do. If you are struggling in some areas and doing better in others, those better areas may be your calling. Don’t be afraid to try learning about things that you never thought you would be interested in. Always keep your mind open and pursue happiness.

Print Friendly
Share:
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on LinkedIn

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Farewell column: Farewell TNH

    Editorial

    365 More days

  • Farewell column: Farewell TNH

    News

    Special Spirit: a slam dunk

  • Farewell column: Farewell TNH

    Showcase

    ‘Cats rally past River Hawks for second win

  • Farewell column: Farewell TNH

    Showcase

    Dream come true: Former Wildcat makes NHL debut

  • Farewell column: Farewell TNH

    News

    On the Spot with Student Body Vice President-Elect Alex Burroughs

  • Farewell column: Farewell TNH

    News

    Carley Rotenberg: the course of action

  • Farewell column: Farewell TNH

    News

    On the Spot with Student Body President Jonathan Dean

  • Farewell column: Farewell TNH

    Showcase

    Racing herself:Purrier breaks her own program record in 1,500-meter run

  • Farewell column: Farewell TNH

    Showcase

    Schafer’s hat trick leads UNH to first win

  • Farewell column: Farewell TNH

    News

    Moving up the ranks:Student Body Vice President Carley Rotenberg elected as 2017-18 student body president

The independent student newspaper of the University of New Hampshire since 1911
Farewell column: Farewell TNH