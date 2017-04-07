Farewell column: Farewell TNH

Coming to UNH was one of the best decisions of my life. At first I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. All I knew was that I love interacting with people. But eventually I found writing. Journalism was a great outlet for writing and the family at TNH really helped me refine my skills. Also, I got plenty of opportunities to go out and see what is going on around campus and interact with the students and staff running those events.

Another benefit of TNH was all of the clips I was able to collect over time to add to my résumé. As a writer, it’s important to have those pieces so that future employers can read to truly see your talents. For the past couple of years I have had some of the best experiences going to events I would never have gone to if it weren’t for TNH. Eventually, writing about the events became more like a privilege than work.

The years here have flown by but luckily TNH was able to keep record of some of the best moments in the school paper. I was not the most influential, the most well known, the most successful, the most studious, or the best writer on staff; but I left my mark and that’s enough for me.

I also want to leave some unwanted advice to any students who may not have found their major or fit in the educational system yet. Don’t worry, and just do what you love to do. If you are struggling in some areas and doing better in others, those better areas may be your calling. Don’t be afraid to try learning about things that you never thought you would be interested in. Always keep your mind open and pursue happiness.