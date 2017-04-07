Farewell column: An unconventional journey

Columns, Opinions

My path to TNH was certainly an unconventional one. When I decided to transfer to the Durham campus from UNH Manchester, I was studying communication arts and wanted to work with video production. That first year in Durham I was miserable and aimless. I didn’t see video editing as a viable career path and I had no clue what I was going to do with my life.

That following fall, I was looking for new clubs to join when I came across TNH. I’ve always been a curious soul, one who’s propensity for asking questions and learning about the world could be overwhelming (both to myself and to others). Given that I’ve always loved writing, I decided to give it a shot. And you know what I found out? I was pretty good at it! I decided to minor in English, and by April, 2016, I was hired as a Staff Writer for TNH. This decision changed the course of my life.

Every story I covered became another adventure, a chance to learn about someone else’s life and hear someone else’s story. I’ll never forget the suspense of riding with the McGregor EMS on a Friday night. I’ll never forget interviewing and befriending Serbian composer Alen Ilijic, an unconventional artist who still inspires me as a musician. And of course, I’ll never forget the thrill and hysteria of covering the Patriots’ miraculous win this February and having it as a front page story. And I’m not even a sports fan!

Now I’m not normally known for giving advice to others, however, my advice for aspiring future journalists is simple: Don’t be afraid to take chances. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try something new. And if you choose to write for TNH, try to view every story you cover as an adventure, and I guarantee your sense of perspective about life will grow every week.