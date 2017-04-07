Farewell column: All about passion





Filed under Columns, Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Tomorrow is a lifetime away. I know many of you experience this sensation. The feeling of the “now” seeming so infinite. But the older you get, the faster life goes by. At the beginning, you think about how much time you have. At the end, you think how quickly it all came and went. Take it from me, an older non-traditional student who transferred to UNH from life. I’ve lived, worked and traveled for years before deciding what to pursue academically. Years of soul searching through various cultures and lifestyles led me to my wonderment of storytelling.

Becoming a staff writer for TNH is a crucial move for any journalism student. It is a conduit to showcase your skills, and become comfortable with seeing your work in print. I can’t stress enough how important it is for aspiring storytellers to begin publishing their work during their academic years. It builds a solid foundation to jump off into the professional world. Even if you don’t make staff, become a contributing writer.

Journalism is about passion. We do it because we actually like it. You’re at your best when you’re doing something you love. So why spend thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours on studies you don’t enjoy? Don’t go to college because you’re told to, go to college because you want to.

There’s nothing wrong with taking your time. Life is not a race. Just do you. You’ll be surprised by how awesome life gets when you stop caring what others think about you. Be unique and stand out. When you fit in, you disappear. My last thought for all you aspiring storytellers to ponder… who has the best stories? The people who play it safe? Or the ones who dare to adventure and explore the world? Aspire to be worldly.