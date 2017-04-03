The independent student newspaper of the University of New Hampshire since 1911

The New Hampshire

Schafer’s hat trick leads UNH to first win

Chris Bokum, Staff Writer
April 3, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story







Down 11-8 with roughly 10 minutes to play and on the road against conference rival Vermont, the UNH women’s lacrosse team was in a familiar situation.

On a season that has not gone the ‘Cats’ way, Saturday afternoon was a different story.

Behind Krissy Schafer’s hat trick, UNH battled back from three goals down against the Catamounts to ultimately win, 12-11, marking the ‘Cats’ first win on the season. The Wildcats entered the game 0-10 on the season, while the Catamounts held a 1-10 record before Saturday.

Tied up at 11-11 with 4:52 remaining in the game, it came down to junior midfielder Carly Wooters to lift UNH over Vermont and give the Wildcats a win they have been desperately waiting for.

Gregory Greene
The winning goal came off a forced turnover, which led to a ground ball with 45 seconds left in regulation.

From there, UNH controlled possession and secured its first win on the season.

Wooters would net two goals in Saturday’s win over Vermont, as well as an assist. The goals marked her 15th and 16th on the season.

UNH made an impressive comeback to win on Saturday afternoon, and it started with 7:22 left in the game.

Devon Croke netted an unassisted goal to put UNH within two, followed by Hope Kissick scoring her own unassisted goal to cut the deficit to 11-10.

With 6:13 left, Rylee Leonard tied the game at 11 with an assist from Michele Smith.

Wooters would do the rest for the ‘Cats, and led UNH to the win they have been searching for all season long.

Vermont had started the game with leads of their own. Beginning the game up 2-0, they soon found themselves up 5-3.

However, UNH would storm back.

With goals from Krissy Schafer, Wooters, Marissa Gurello and Rebecca Sennott, UNH would take the lead in the first half at 7-5.

Vermont would battle back, and take the lead in the process before the half came to a close.

With three goals before the half, Vermont would go up 8-7 at halftime on top of the Wildcats.

After an early goal from Schafer to tie it up at 8, Vermont would score another trio of goals to reach their final goal total of 11 before UNH made their four-goal push to win the America East contest.

With their first win under their belts, the Wildcats will next take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks in Lowell, Massachusetts on Wednesday, April 5 at 5 p.m.

Print Friendly
Share:
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on LinkedIn

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Schafer’s hat trick leads UNH to first win

    News

    On the Spot with Student Body President Jonathan Dean

  • Schafer’s hat trick leads UNH to first win

    Showcase

    Racing herself:Purrier breaks her own program record in 1,500-meter run

  • Schafer’s hat trick leads UNH to first win

    News

    Moving up the ranks:Student Body Vice President Carley Rotenberg elected as 2017-18 student body president

  • Schafer’s hat trick leads UNH to first win

    News

    SCOPE announces Galantis as spring concert

  • Schafer’s hat trick leads UNH to first win

    News

    UNH welcomes Yale School of Music alumnus, discusses ‘medicine of music’

  • Schafer’s hat trick leads UNH to first win

    Showcase

    Outdoor season set to kick off for Wildcats on Saturday

  • Schafer’s hat trick leads UNH to first win

    Showcase

    Pflieget; ‘Cats excited for Gainesville Regional

  • Schafer’s hat trick leads UNH to first win

    News

    Student body candidates go head to head in Tuesday debate

  • Schafer’s hat trick leads UNH to first win

    Opinions

    In defense of an ‘inappropriate’ awareness campaign

  • Schafer’s hat trick leads UNH to first win

    News

    UNH celebrates Persian New Year through dishes, music and dancing

The independent student newspaper of the University of New Hampshire since 1911
Schafer’s hat trick leads UNH to first win