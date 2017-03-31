TNH Fashion: Made in China





Made in China is obviously a play on words but I like to call it that too because I take pride in my style and tend to choose clothes based on what makes me happy vs. what’s currently “in.” Don’t get me wrong, I like a comfy pair of leggings with a warm and cozy sweatshirt as much as anyone out there, but if I am trying to dress my best I would describe my style as classy and sophisticated. I like simple and elegant pieces that aren’t too distracting and don’t have too many bells and whistles. My favorite color is blue so there is definitely not a shortage of blues in my closet. I would definitely say I play it safe when it comes to fashion. You will never see me sporting a bright or vibrant color, but instead more neutrals and blacks. Maybe a few red shades here and there if you’re lucky.

One of my favorite shoes are boots. A good ankle and mid-calf boot for the fall season through the winter season is essential in my wardrobe. I think a nice statement boot can just completely bring an outfit together. I tend to throw on a nice shirt, leggings/jeans and complete the look with boots and call it a day. I like to look effortlessly chic and that’s what I strive for with my outfits. I love jewelry but never have the effort to actually pick out any accessories every day so you are most likely not going to see me with any cool necklaces or rings. Comfort is one of the most important aspects of fashion to me (because is it really worth the pain to look fabulous all the time? Maybe it is.. but definitely not all the time!) I definitely haven’t always been a girl obsessed with fashion (I literally used to wear shirts from the boys department that said “football is everything”), so don’t let my cute shirt fool you. I do enjoy trying to add classy pieces to my closet and seeing what new clothes I can discover. I don’t really follow trends, but instead find pieces that are timeless and will never go out of style.

China Wong

Staff Photographer