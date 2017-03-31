TNH Fashions: Practical Prep





For those of you who dress comfortably, suitably for an adventure of sorts and wear your smile the loudest and proudest, then welcome to my sense of style! My style is one that doesn’t necessarily involve a whole lot of thinking and preparing, oftentimes it’s a “grab-and-go” kind of deal. I think it’s most important to wear something I feel comfortable in, because at the end of the day I am mostly focused on achieving my daily goals above all else, and I find this is best done in comfort and in attire I can venture around in on this beautiful campus of UNH. Most importantly, I don’t consider myself fully dressed unless I am wearing a smile. Many people use fashion as a way of expressing themselves, and that time to get ready in the morning is important to many people in order to ensure confidence is a part of your day. My routine moreso focuses around preparing my mindset and setting goals for my day, and then completing them in carefree attire that makes me feel confident and ready to be a happy hiker.

Alycia Wilson

Design Editor