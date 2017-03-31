The independent student newspaper of the University of New Hampshire since 1911

TNH Fashions: Casual Glam

Allison Bellucci, Executive Editor
March 31, 2017
Filed under Arts

Processed with VSCO with a6 preset

Casual glam is more than a style; it’s a lifestyle. Ever since kindergarten, when I would only wear the color pink and sparkly tights with my dresses, I have been drawn to casual clothing with accents of glamour and trendy details. I am often drawn to neutrals, greens and blues, but sometimes I’ll mix in red. For tops I wear anything comfortable and look for open or interesting backs, ‘70s style sleeves, v-necks or fitted sleeves. Whoever said leggings aren’t pants is just plain wrong because leggings are key. I really like the look of jeans, but I hate a pair of stiff pants. So pretty much all of my jeans are very stretchy and legging-like but not jeggings…but maybe kind of.

When it comes to shoes, I have many different favorite-looks which include knee high boots, healed booties (cowgirl booties are a staple) and any cool skater sneaker. I feel naked when I don’t wear jewelry, but when it comes to necklaces I almost always wear three: a choker, a medium length and a longer length. When it is nice out, I wear dresses almost every day. One of my all time favorite looks is a casual dress with a flannel around my waist. Besides the fact that it is just a cute addition, it also gives a waistline to t-shirt dresses. There will never be a day that you will see me walking around campus in sweatpants. Although I love sweatpants for home and love being as comfortable as possible, I don’t feel awake and ready for the day unless I dress up, which is why casual and comfy with a glamorous effort is perfect for expressing myself and feeling great.

Allison Bellucci

Executive Editor

