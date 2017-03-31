Beauty breakdown





Filed under Arts

For a day-to-day, easy makeup look, I always start with moisturizing my face. Typically I use whatever moisturizer I have on hand, ranging from Olay Complete All Day Moisturizer to the It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream, which I’ve been loving lately. I prime my face with Becca’s Backlight Priming Filter and move on to foundation. Typically I wear the Physicians Formula BB Cream because it’s lightweight and also SPF 20. I love the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer to hide any blemishes and brighten my under eyes. I bronze with NARS Laguna Beach bronzer. If I end up taking the extra step, I like to wear a pink cool-toned blush such as Impassioned, also by NARS and any of the Becca highlighters. Today I am wearing highlight on my cheekbones and under my brow in the shade Opal. I always curl my lashes and apply mascara. L’Oréal’s Telescopic in carbon black has been my go-to for years now. As for the brows, I just brush them and quickly fill them in with Anastasia’s Brow Wiz in soft brown. To finish off the look, I set with Urban Decay’s De-Slick makeup setting spray. If you enjoy wearing some color on your lips, the Vice lipsticks by Urban Decay are great. My favorite shade is Stark Naked.