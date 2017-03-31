Former executive editor weighs in on the mustache situation





Filed under Uncategorized

In some instances, you reap what you sow. When it comes to mustaches, you reap what you grow — and that’s respect. The key to maintaining a refined mustache is simple. Make sure it’s uniform in length, trim away stray hairs, and the rest will take care of itself. It’s important to know that being able to grow a mustache when you’re between the ages of 18 and 22 is winning the genetic lottery. Sadly, many young men with such ability don’t realize how fortunate they are until it’s too late. By that time, the opportunity to stand out amongst your peers as one of the few devilishly debonair fellows with a stupendous ‘stache has slipped through your fingers like grains of sand on a beach. I was known for my mustache while I was at UNH, in a way. When Mo-vember rolled around each year, friends, acquaintances and passersby often admitted they “respected” it. Why? Take it from the wisdom of a TNH has-been, mustaches are unique. A young guy with a solid ‘stache is not something you see every day. Lots of guys can’t even grow a visible mustache. So if you’re lucky enough to be able to grow one, don’t throw it away. Be bold. Be unique. Grow your mo.