Don’t fear the beard: Tips for growing and maintenance

Arts

Don’t worry, gentlemen, I understand what you are going through. You have tried for months to grow the most luscious full beard, but instead have failed miserably. Keep your head up! Although, you need to recognize it takes passion and dedication. Most recently I grew my beard out for over five months especially during the New England Patriots’ postseason push resulting in the Super Bowl championship. Trust me, it was hard to trim off 2 ½ inches of pure success. That being said, it took a lot of work to keep it full.

First, make sure you work past the “weed-out” stage as I call it. You will come across stragglers and patches of nothing, but stay persistent and diligent. Once you work past it, the rest will certainly take shape.

Two, go out and buy some equipment. Make sure you have a good beard kit where you can trim and line up your beard on a regular basis.

Third, you have to want it. As you come across the first and second month you will see you have a beard worth talking about, but keep it looking good. Get some scents, gentlemen! That means go out buy some beard oil and lather it up. Spend money and see a barber. He will make your wildest dreams come true. If you are efficient enough to trim and keep the beard looking sharp around the edges then go for it. Except, one mistake and months of hard work could ruin you.

My last bit of advice is never give up. Do not look yourself in the mirror and say “what am I doing here?” Do not be a coward. Get after it! At the end of the day, remember you are growing out something that will make a statement. If you have questions, you can always get in touch with me.

