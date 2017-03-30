Letters to the Editor



Letters to the Editor

How you can help

The WMUR and TNH stories about the MUB wall launching SHARPP’s new “Wildcats STOP Street Harassment” campaign collectively generated an overwhelming amount of support over the past week. Countless people have reached out to me as well as other members of SHARPP expressing their disappointment and asking if there was any way that they could help. The support from students, faculty, administrators, and alumni has been a driving force for us to continue pushing the campaign and it is making our message even stronger than originally intended. If you stand with us on addressing the issue of street harassment on college campuses, here are three ways you can help.

1. Start a dialogue: Our intention of the “Wildcats STOP Street Harassment” wall and campaign was to start a dialogue on an issue that affects students and demands our attention. Talk to people about your experiences with street harassment and how you felt when the awareness campaign around the issue was silenced.

2. Participate in our video: This Friday, March 31 from 11-2 p.m., SHARPP community educator Lacey Ryder will be filming an informative video about street harassment outside the SHARPP office, located at Wolff House next to Health Services. We are looking for students to share quotes of their experiences with street harassment, and/or discuss ways that UNH students can help stop street harassment.

3. March with us on April 13: One of SHARPP’s biggest events for Sexual Assault Awareness month (April) is our annual Anti-Violence Rally and walk, which will take place on Thursday, April 13 from 12:30-2 p.m. on the Great Lawn in front of DeMerrit Hall. Show up, march with us and get loud to show that we will not be silenced when it comes to violence on campus, including sexual harassment and assault.

For more information on the campaign, go to http://www.unh.edu/sharpp/wildcatsstopstreetharassment. If you would like more immediate assistance, please call the SHARPP office at (603) 862-3494. If you would like to speak with a confidential advocate, please call SHARPP’s 24-hour support line,

(603) 862-SAFE (7233).

Thank you.

Jordyn haime

First year student, SHARPP

community educator

Knowledge and experience

Dear UNH Students,

I am writing this letter asking you to vote for Carley

Rotenberg and Alex Burroughs for Student Body President and Vice President. Carley is currently the Student Body Vice President and together we have worked on and overseen our team which worked to ensure students were being well represented. Below is a list of some of things that have been worked on and overseen by our office this year:

1. Spoke at Freshman Orientations in the summer to ensure students knew who was representing them

2. Spoke to all freshman students on Wildcat Days

3. Worked with Faculty Senate on ensuring Faculty express clearly how students will be graded on their syllabus

4. Fought for Fall Break to be reinstated

5. Standing up for the funding of Trash2Treasure

6. Served on Student 150 Homecoming Celebration Committee helping the Campus Activity Board (CAB) with homecoming activities

7. Worked with The New Hampshire to start a Student Senate column so that students would be informed on what happens at Student Senate meetings

8. Addressed indoor bike storage on campus by working with the Department of Housing

9. Fought for Homecoming Weekend and Family Weekend to be separated

10. Served on the Student Committee on Popular Entertainment (SCOPE) Advisory Committee to aid SCOPE in bringing great concerts for students

11. Served on the Discovery Committee to ensure student opinion was being given on the Discovery Program

12. Visited many in-town businesses to help build community relations

13. Attended Town Council Meetings so that student voice would be heard in Durham

14. Worked with the Hamel Recreation Center to increase hours on weekends

15. Provided student feedback on the new Hamel Recreation Center project

16. Worked with Administration to set up a Spring Safety Walk to address lighting concerns on campus

17. Served on the Title IX Policy and Education Committees to help prevent Sexual Assault on Campus

18. Serving on the committee to appoint the new Director for the Counseling Center

19. Providing student opinion on the new Director of Residential Life

20. Worked with the Office of Community Standards in implementing the process of students being a part of the hearing boards for student conduct issues

21. Working on UNH Student Legal Services

22. Implementing new Student Senate Financial Affairs Committee procedures so that students have an effective voice on the mandatory fee approval process

23. Fighting for students when the immigration ban was put into effect

24. Providing input on capital improvement projects (yes, we asked about the PCAC every meeting)

25. Worked to ensure students would have a yearbook available

26. Addressed accessibility issues on campus

27. Spoke at UNH Alumni events

28. Supported students’ rights to vote in New Hampshire

29. Ensured Student voice was heard on how the Student Activity Fee would be spent

30. Currently addressing TA and Advisor issues

31. Met monthly with the president of the university, Mark Huddleston

32. Fighting for more university funding from the state

33. Increasing recycling bins on campus

34. Pushing for all fraternities and sororities to be involved in any GPEP changes

35. Moving Common Exam time away from Friday afternoons

Actions speak louder than campaign promises. Vote Carley Rotenberg and Alex Burroughs for SBP and SBVP because they have the proven track record, knowledge and experience.

Jonathan Dean

Student Body President

Exemplary leadership skills

To the student body,

With the coming end of the academic year is another round of elections for student body president, vice president, and Trustee. As a member of Student Senate, Senate’s interim historian, and as a teaching assistant for various departments on campus, I feel that it is important to keep in mind the best person to represent the University of New Hampshire when we vote for these positions. As such, I want to take the time to endorse Carley Rotenberg and Alexandra Burroughs for SBP and SBVP.

I have worked with Carley over the past year in Student Senate and she has proven to be one of the most capable members I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. She is empathic to student needs, effective at implementing change, works well with UNH administration, and has displayed her exemplary leadership skills as both the current Student Body Vice President and as a member of ROTC. These traits are necessary for a capable Student Body President. Alex expresses these traits as well, especially in regards to an understanding the needs of the student body. She has always worked well with people due to her ability to understand the full scope of any situation. Carley and Alex complement each other well and are, easily, the most experienced ticket currently running.

For myself, the candidates’ abilities to work well with the administration along with their understanding of issues facing students, are some the most important traits they have expressed in the time that I have known them. This ensures that administration will take them seriously, that their ideas will be taken into proper consideration, ensures that there will be change for the better when the student body is seeking changes at UNH, and means that they will address concerns of the student body with all the resources available to them. Working with administration, in particular, is an area that past student body presidents have had difficulty with an area that ended up negatively affecting their term, something I do not have to worry about with the ticket I am supporting.

While I appreciate and respect the other tickets, we do not have to wonder with Carley and Alex if their term will result in the strain that commonly results from trying to work effectively with both the student body and UNH administrators. Both Carley and Alex have always walked that tightrope with skill and finesse. It is for their effective leadership skills and vast experience that I declare my endorsement for the Rotenberg/Burroughs Ticket.

Tyler Anderson

Interim Student Senate

Historian

Shaming from a distance

Humans of UNH’s

Facebook page did an interview with student body presidential

candidate Chris Mignanelli in which he shared, among other things, his reason for running for the postition. Chris’s platform hinges primarily on how ineffective student government has been and what he would do to change it. Now, it is perfectly acceptable to be engaged and disagree; in fact, it is required of good governance. But what Chris is saying frustrates me to no end because in the past three years that I have been involved in student government, he has been noticeably absent.

Chris has never been a part of student government, he has no idea about its inner workings, or any of its attempts to more effectively communicate with the student body, but he somehow knows what works and what doesn’t. This tired outsider

approach will not solve the very real issues facing student government.

I don’t appreciate Chris

degrading all of the hard work put in by student government. I’ve witnessed student leaders sacrifice time from their social, academic, and work commitments so that they can better this

university. I’ve seen them

sacrifice their mental and physical health so that they can see this campus have a brighter future.

It’s very easy for people like Chris to shame us from a distance, but much harder to work with us on the front lines. I only wish Chris shared his criticisms and concerns throughout his time at UNH and not just when it’s

politically expedient for him.

Danny O’Leary

Former Student Activity Fee

Committee Chief Financial Officer

Navigating with grace

To the Student Body of UNH,

I have known Carley Rotenberg now for three years in a couple different capacities. I first met her when she joined my mock trial team. She came into mock trial late, joining half way through the year and could have easily sat back and been an observer, she could have let the rest of the team do all the work, because we didn’t expect her to contribute much to our team dynamic, but she did. She put the work in, driving to campus over winter break from Rhode Island in a snow storm, volunteering to take on roles despite her inexperience, and was always willing to do the grunt work that no one else wanted to do. This has earned my respect.

The second capacity I got to know Carley was in her absence. In the spring of 2016 Carley left UNH to attend basic military training for the United States Army. Carley has made the decision to enlist and potentially put herself in harm’s way so that most of us don’t have to. She is always willing to make the sacrifices others don’t want to. This has earned my admiration.

The third capacity I got to know Carley was in a professional setting. Carley is the current student body vice president, and for the past year I have had the privilege to serve as a member of her cabinet as the external affairs chair. She has led meetings with skill, spoken with poise and has navigated the complicated networks between UNH administration and the interest of the student body with a gracefulness few can manage. This has earned my support.

Her experience, work ethic, courage, selflessness, leadership and willingness to do the job or say the things no one else wants to say or do are just a few of the many reasons why I am casting my vote and endorsing Carley Rotenberg and her running mate Alex Burroughs for student body president and student body vice president.

P.S. It’s a Great Day to be a Wildcat!

Sadie S Matteson

Student Senate External Affairs Chairperson