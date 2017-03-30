Sticks and Stones



Filed under Opinions

One of the songs that has really struck me in the past few years is the Hunter Hayes 2014 single, “Invisible.” For the most part, it stuck with me because it describes exactly how I felt throughout high school.

“Crowded hallways are the loneliest places/For outcasts and rebels/Or anyone who just dares to be different/And you’ve been trying for so long/To find out where your place is./But in their narrow minds/There’s no room for anyone who dares to do something different/Oh, but listen for a minute.”

Now, of course I had friends in high school, but we very rarely shared classes. So between classes I learned to walk through the halls with my eyes on the floor, while also being able to slip through tightly packed crowds of students almost imperceptibly, despite my heavy backpack. Lunchtime and clubs were my only reprieve where I was surrounded by a small group of people I felt I could be myself with.

“Trust the one/Who’s been where you are wishing all it was/Was sticks and stones./Those words cut deep but they don’t mean you’re all alone/And you’re not invisible./Hear me out,/There’s so much more to life than what you’re feeling now/Someday you’ll look back on all these days/And all this pain is gonna be/Invisible.”

The message of the song is powerful and meant to be empowering. It’s a message of hope that reminds people who feel alone that they aren’t the only ones who feel that way and that life will get better, so don’t give up. I’m sure it’s clear by now that I like a song with a positive theme and upbeat sound, both of which this song has. Those of you who don’t already like country music, or the modern version of it, might appreciate this song anyway since it’s a pretty relatable sentiment.

“So your confidence is quiet/To them quiet looks like weakness/But you don’t have to fight it/ ‘Cause you’re strong enough to win without a war./Every heart has a rhythm/Let yours beat out so loudly/That everyone can hear it/Yeah, I promise you don’t need to hide it anymore./Oh, and never be afraid of doing something different/Dare to be something more!”

I love that this song not only relates to so many people through its theme and message of not giving up hope, but it empowers those who feel this way to continue to be themselves despite how others treat them.

“These labels that they give you/Just ‘cause they don’t understand/If you look past this moment/You’ll see you’ve got a friend/ Waving a flag for who you are/And all you’re gonna do/Yeah, so here’s to you/And here’s to anyone who’s ever felt invisible.”

This song still gets me to cry sometimes, especially on a particularly off day. Yes, I do sometimes still feel invisible, even though it got a lot better after the nightmare that was high school ended. So even when you feel like nobody cares about the real you, don’t run away like Holden Caulfield, just take a few deep breaths and remember that you’re not alone. Then, maybe listen to some music and block out all the nay-sayers.