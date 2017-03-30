Music Mentors Program provides inside look into music industry



Coordinator of Student Organizations and Leadership of UNH Panelists, Nate Hastings, and singer/songwriter and producer Elissa Margolin led a discussion concerning the diversity of options throughout the music industry and the particular methods of approaching the music business as part of the UNH’s Music Mentors Program meeting on Monday, March 27. This program welcomes all students interested in any elements of the music business. No fees or advanced sign-ups are required to attend.

The Music Mentors Program provides networking initiatives, intimate relationships with musical professionals, opportunities that could lead to internships and, on special occasions, the creation of a band.

Previous panelists have included record executives, booking agents, touring musicians, record producers, band mangers and many more.

“I found it fascinating to hear other students’ interests as well as passions for the music industry,” sophomore psychology and social work double major Camille Starr said. “It was especially interesting to listen to accomplished musical professionals and to discuss their personal experiences.”

This program joins together students and established music industry experts to share experiences, network and learn constructive lessons about leadership and professionalism. Musicians, producers, promoters, engineers, marketers, writers, photographers and enthusiasts are highly encouraged to attend and participate.

Featured speakers in the past have included WHEB radio personalities, the marketing director of the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, a record executive from Barsuk Records, the CEO of Parma Recordings, the executive director of the Prescott Park Arts Festival, WUNH alumni, touring musicians, music journalists and multiple venue owners and managers.

The Music Mentors Program has updated their schedule to every other week, relocated to a more prominent meeting area in the Memorial Union Building (MUB) and added a social media component to further their progress and success.

“There’s an extensive spectrum regarding any facet of music which one could pursue,” singer/songwriter Elissa Margolin said. “Nurture the art and the rest will come.”

Margolin strongly reiterated the importance of one’s personal passion for arts and for their creations as an artist, while both Hastings and Margolin emphasized the importance of accepting rejection as well as the ability to use rejection as a type of constructive criticism in order to improve.

The Music Mentors Program provides informal opportunities for UNH students to meet active members of the UNH music community, the Durham music community and members of the larger Seacoast music scene.

Initially, the Music Mentors Program was created for eager, motivated and dedicated students wishing to get involved with music professionals, more musically inclined students and Music Education majors. However, this program has expanded and now impacts copious amounts of students involved in various aspects of the music industry.

“I am extremely grateful to have met Nate and Elissa (panelists), they shared exclusive judgments and their own understandings regarding the music business,” accounting major Kayla Spencer said.