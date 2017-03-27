UNH hosts comedian Steve Rannazzisi, enjoyed by many ‘Cats





Filed under News

Fans lined up on Saturday night at the front door of the Granite State Room all the way to the Strafford room in anticipation for a comedy night show put on by Campus Activities Board (CAB) with the help of the Interfraternity Council (IFC) that featured Steve Rannazzisi, known for both portraying Kevin McArthur in the television show “The League”, and as the spokesman for Buffalo Wild Wings.

“I was a fan of ‘The League,’” freshman political science and international affairs dual major Gordon Guilmette said. “…I’m interested to see him perform on his own.”

Similarly, sophomore accounting major Emily Coats said, “I have high expectations. I think it’ll be very funny.”

Rannazzisi did not fail to liven the crowd. He told stories about his sons, ages 4 and 8, and about his life at home. He went on to talk about how you never really get a break as a parent and that whenever you get that “eight seconds” of free time, enjoy it.

Continuing his story, Rannazzisi said, “I’m sitting, watching TV and I hear my 8-year-old son yell down the stairs ‘Daddy come here! You’re not going to like this’ Whenever you hear your son say that, there is (a great) chance that he is right. Daddy is not going to be happy.”

Rannazzisi said that someone had peed in his 8-year-old son’s shirt drawer.

“Do you think mommy did it?” his son had asked, to which Rannazzisi responded with, “I do not think mommy hates herself enough to lift her leg and pee on the same shirts she has to wash.”

Steve had the room full of laughter from wall to wall, and students seemed to enjoy the show.

“I thought it was funny,” freshman Abby Kautz said.

“He [Rannazzisi] had really good jokes,” freshman statistics major Cameron Young said. “It was a really funny and enjoyable performance.”

CAB President William Boyce, talked about the process in choosing a comedian in an email earlier this week.

“CAB’s comedy chair heads up the search for all the comedians CAB brings throughout the program year. This year’s chair, Genevieve Wolfe, has been nothing short of a super star in this task,” Boyce said in the email. “The goal is to find a comedian with some name recognition, who is within our budget, and growing in popularity. We strive to bring a great comedian for an even better price.” In the past, CAB has most notably hosted Nicole Byer, Ronny Chieng, Mike Birbiglia and Jay Pharaoh.

CAB’s next big event is Casino Night on April 1 at 9 p.m. This is a “Great Gatsby” themed event, so dress to impress! There will be Blackjack, Poker, Roulette and Craps. You can find the whole list of upcoming events on CAB’s Wildcat Link page.