The independent student newspaper of the University of New Hampshire since 1911

The New Hampshire

UNH promotes sustainability through panels and fairs

Chandler MacKenzie, Contributing Writer
March 23, 2017
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






With the intent to promote sustainability, UNH hosted a discussion panel titled, “Businesses as Agents of Change” Tuesday night in the Granite State Room (GSR) of the Memorial Union Building (MUB). The dialogue was partnered with the Patagonia “Worn Wear College Road Tour” and the UNH Repair Fair that took place for most of that day in the MUB’s Strafford Room, where Patagonia brought in full-time touring technicians to fix ripped or broken clothes, free of charge. UNH was one of 21 schools chosen by Patagonia and the Post-Landfill Action Network (PLAN) as a stop on this tour.

The panel was moderated by Fiona Wilson, executive director of the Center for Social Innovation and Enterprise, and featured five panelists.

UNH alumnus Alex Fried, founder of both UNH’s “Trash 2 Treasure” program and of PLAN, kicked off the discussion event. Fried spoke about his own experiences at UNH and the impact that sustainability plays in his everyday life. He also spoke of his advice to UNH students, relaying the message that sustainability can play in students’ and faculty’s lives.

“I encourage everyone to get involved,” Fried said. “One of the biggest things I learned here at UNH is to network. Networking plays a huge part in what I do today with PLAN and the over 100 college campuses we work with in promoting sustainability.”

One of the panelists participating in the dialogue was Patagonia’s director of philosophy, Vincent Stanley, who was also the event’s featured keynote speaker. Stanley spoke on Patagonia’s successes with sustainability over the last 25 years, and how environmental issues will, if not already, become a major problem that companies face in the next five to 10 years.  

“Still, even today, everything we do at Patagonia takes back from the planet more than we can return,” Stanley said. “We at Patagonia believe that environmental challenges will be the central issues for businesses in the years to come. There is no way to avoid it.”

Other panelists included Colleen Vien, director of sustainability at Timberland, Amy Hall, director of social consciousness at Eileen Fisher, Betsy Blaisdell, vice president of product at the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and Stewart Shepard, member of the fabric sustainability team at W. L. Gore and Associates. Blaisdell, an UNH alumna, was impressed by the movement of sustainability that UNH students have formed compared to how it was during her time at UNH. “I think UNH has realized business is an incredible change agent,” Blaisdell said. “If we’re going to change social and environmental issues, business, especially in this political climate, is the best place to do that.”

Vien spoke on her hope that students to either have an interest in sustainability or became interested after the panel session.

“I’m hoping that the students in the audience tonight are excited about two things,” Vien said. “One, that no matter what field of education they choose to pursue that they have the ability to pursue sustainability and two, that students understand they have a role in solving all of these big problems, not only in their career path, but also as a consumer.”

Print Friendly
Share:
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on LinkedIn

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • UNH promotes sustainability through panels and fairs

    News

    ‘If it’s broke, fix it!’

  • UNH promotes sustainability through panels and fairs

    News

    UNH alumna Lori Robinson ’81 to be this year’s commencement speaker

  • UNH promotes sustainability through panels and fairs

    News

    UNH professor lectures on Central American Immigration

  • UNH promotes sustainability through panels and fairs

    News

    ‘Cats lend helping paw with Alternative Break Challenge

  • UNH promotes sustainability through panels and fairs

    Showcase

    UNH finishes runner-up at EAGL’s, placed in Gainesville Regional

  • UNH promotes sustainability through panels and fairs

    Showcase

    Coach Dick Umile announces next season will be his last

  • UNH promotes sustainability through panels and fairs

    Showcase

    History repeats itself Poor shooting dooms ‘Cats in Burlington

  • UNH promotes sustainability through panels and fairs

    News

    Life-like synthetic cadaver makes its presence known in UNH anatomy lab

  • UNH promotes sustainability through panels and fairs

    Arts

    On the Spot with MFA candidate Kristen Peyton

  • UNH promotes sustainability through panels and fairs

    News

    On the Spot with UNH senior Rachael Galipo

The independent student newspaper of the University of New Hampshire since 1911
UNH promotes sustainability through panels and fairs