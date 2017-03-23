Power soccer team to face off against Wildcats in charity game





The Northeast Passage Power Soccer team will be hosting a fundraiser event this coming Saturday, March 25, at Lundholm Gymnasium where they will be taking on the University of New Hampshire’s men’s soccer team to raise money for the Northeast Passage program.

Northeast Passage is an organization that is partnered with the UNH College of Health and Human Services. They provide equipment and organize events for people with disabilities to play the sports they love, offering everything from sled hockey to archery.

Power soccer is accessible for people who use wheelchairs. The game is played in a four vs. four style with two 20-minute halves. There are no offside rules. Two players from the same team can’t be within three meters of the ball at any given time. There can only be two defenders from the same team in the goal area with one of them being the goalkeeper. All other rules of soccer apply.

Power Soccer Coordinator for Northeast Passage and team member, Tony Jackson, has arthrogryposis and uses a power wheelchair. Jackson said that this is the first time that an event with the men’s soccer team will take place.

According to Jackson, general admission tickets will be available for $5, though students with a valid student ID card can buy a ticket for $2. All proceeds will go directly to the Northeast Passage Power Soccer division; the goal is to raise $2,000.

“We might play a couple games [on Saturday] and there will probably be a halftime show of sorts, like a skills competition,” Jackson said.

Jackson said that both teams have a great relationship and that the varsity men have expressed great interest in the event. He also said that he is excited for Saturday as well.

Jackson said he wants people to come out and watch the game to see that having a disability doesn’t prevent his teammates from doing what they love.

“Everyone around the world plays soccer,” Jackson said, “…this is just a different version of it.”