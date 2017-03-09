Hockey Preview



Filed under Sports

UNH vs. No. 4 UMass Lowell

Friday at 7:15 p.m.; Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

Saturday at 7 p.m.; Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

(if necessary)

Sunday at 4 p.m.; Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

UNH is 14-18-5 ;UML is 22-9-3

Wildcats’ thoughts on the matchup

“They’re already in the [NCAA] tournament, so to say, so I think we’re going to be playing more desperate. We have a lot more to play for.”

–Frankie Cefalu

“We really got to put together a 60-minute hockey game, which I thought we did well with the last two games…We’re excited to get down there and get the series started.”

–Matias Cleland

The Scouting Report

River Hawks’ Playoff Prowess

The River Hawks are no strangers to the deep rounds of the Hockey East tournament and beyond. UMass Lowell has been a Hockey East tournament finalist the past four seasons. In 2013-14, the River Hawks went back-to-back as Hockey East champions which earned them automatic bids into the NCAA tournament. UMass Lowell has made the NCAA tournament four of the past five seasons and three have been at-large bids.

River Hawks’ offensive presence

Much of how UNH makes its due offensively, UMass Lowell’s offensive success is heavily dependent on the veteran presence. On the season as a whole, the River Hawks have been led by senior Joe Gambaderella and junior C.J. Smith. Combined, the two have 35 goals and 87 points, posing as a major dual threat to the Wildcat defense. In its last matchup on Feb. 24, UML defeated Boston College 4-1.

River Hawks’ winning streak

Going into Friday’s Game 1 vs. the Wildcats, the River Hawks carry a seven game win streak. The River Hawks have not lost a game since Jan. 28, when they fell to Boston University 3-2. In the seven-game stint, UMass Lowell has beaten the likes of BU, Boston College, Northeastern University and UNH, whom they played on Feb. 4 and won 8-2.

The River Hawks defensively

One of the major notes to consider when breaking down the River Hawks is their ability to keep opponents off the scoreboard and if anything, keep it to minimal damage. In the seven-game win streak, UML has not let up more than two goals total in each game. The highest they’ve ever let up this season was five goals and the team has not let up more than four goals since Feb. 3 vs. Northeastern.