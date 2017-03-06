Wildcats remain winless





Entering Sunday’s road game against Fairfield University, the UNH women’s lacrosse team remained winless with an 0-4 record, while going 0-2 on the road.

That trend on the road continued, as UNH fell 10-5 against the Stags. While Fairfield was able to attain goal scoring from five different players, UNH relied heavily on two Wildcats in particular.

Junior Devan Miller and senior Devon Croke were the only ‘Cats to put numbers on the board for UNH in Sunday afternoon’s loss. Miller scored three goals on all three shot attempts, while Croke scored two goals off her four shots.

UNH went down 4-0 with 12:51 left in the first period. Moments later, Miller put the ‘Cats on the board and gave UNH life. With 11:42 remaining in the first, Miller knotted her sixth goal of the season to put the ‘Cats on the board, 4-1.

From there, UNH proceeded to relinquish two Fairfield goals before the period ended, followed by an early second period goal at 23:13.

But Miller would respond for UNH while scoring her seventh and eighth goals of the season. Miller scored goals at 20:13 and 15:20 of the second half making it 7-3, but Fairfield would respond with a pair of goals themselves.

At 12:56 and 5:23 of the second period, Fairfield struck back to widen their lead to 9-3. Down by six, Croke helped bridge the lead gap that Fairfield created late in the second period. With 2:44 to go in the game, Croke scored her then ninth goal of the season to make it 9-4.

Seconds later with 2:27 left, Croke scored again, adding to her point total.

Croke scored her tenth goal of the season to cut the lead down to 9-5, but the offensive push was too little, too late.

Fairfield topped off the game with yet another goal with 39 seconds left in regulation to set a final score at 10-5.

Entering Sunday’s match against Fairfield, UNH had a 5-4 lifetime record against the Stags. That record dropped to 5-5, as the ‘Cats feel to 0-5 on the season.

The closest the Wildcats have come to a win on the season happened in last Wednesday’s overtime loss to Holy Cross.

UNH fell in that road contest, 11-10, while having multiple four-goal leads at points in the game.

The ‘Cats will next take on the UMass Amherst Minutemen in Durham on Friday, March 10 at 2 p.m.