Pflieger leads ‘Cats to second place finish in Maryland



Filed under Uncategorized

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The UNH gymnastics team continued its hot stretch on Wednesday night in College Park, Maryland as it came away with a second-place finish at the Maryland Five Meet with a score of 195.225. Led by senior Meghan Pflieger’s all-around score of 39.200, the Wildcats put together another great team effort to seize second place behind the host, Maryland. Four other schools participated in the meet, including Maryland, Temple University, the College of William & Mary and the University of West Chester.

UNH finished before the other four teams and Maryland squeaked out the win on their final event, the floor exercise, for a first-place finish. The ‘Cats finished a mere 0.525 points behind the Terrapins for first place. Pflieger’s performance was consistent across the board as she scored a 9.800 or higher in three of the four events while scoring a respectable 9.700 on the bars. Sophomore Danielle Doolin impressed, again, with her all-around score of 38.825. Doolin scored a 9.775 on the balance beam, an event that the Wildcats dominated behind the efforts of Casey Lauter (9.875), Riley Freehling (9.850) and Pflieger (9.850).

Sophomore Danielle Mulligan continued to prove she’s an elite gymnast on the uneven bars as she tied her career-high with a score of 9.925. Mulligan has consistently hovered at the 9.900 mark for the last few meets and tied her best mark with another dazzling performance.

UNH scored an underwhelming 48.275 on the vault, even though both Pflieger and junior Elizabeth Mahoney scored a 9.800. Sophomore Nicole O’Leary and junior Marissa Toci struggled on the vault, each scoring 9.200 or lower, leading to the low team output. O’Leary redeemed herself with a score of 9.850 on the floor exercise, a score that tied her with teammates Pflieger and junior Lia Breeden, as well as four other gymnasts, for the meet-high.

Next up for the Wildcats, they’ll host Brown University and Yale University on Sunday, March 5 on Senior Night. The meet will start at 1 p.m. at Lundholm Gymnasium.