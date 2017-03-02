Letter to the Editor:‘A clear violation of our principles’



In the past couple of weeks New Hampshire law makers have been discussing a law that would restrict out-of-state students from voting in elections. This is a clear violation of our principles and values as Americans. Thinking of all the men and women who serve in our military and risk their lives to protect our rights and freedoms, this is a clear indication that we have lost sight of our American creed.

These laws aren’t being drawn up because of “voter fraud” or because there is a flaw in our system, but because of political reasons only. When looking at UNH’s population, according to Fosters.com, 56 percent of students at UNH are out of state. That means that more than half of us, including myself, lose our right to vote because we hail from a

different state, yet we chose this school and this state to be our home for four years. This law does not only affect UNH students but students all over New Hampshire.

In the same Fosters article the author talks about how both Keene State College as well as Plymouth State University have seen a decline in in-state students. In fact, she goes on to say that only 37 percent of incoming freshman at Keene State were in-state students. So ask yourself “what are the real motives here?”

A lot of us voted for the first time in the last election some of us voted for Clinton and some of us voted for Trump and that’s okay it’s what keeps our democracy healthy. But to the elected officials who believe that it was out-of-state students who caused such a close margin in the elections understand that the people still hold you accountable. The people know what’s right and what’s wrong.

You may choose to take away the people’s right to vote just because they think differently but the people choose who gets your job. Just the other day USA Today ranked New Hampshire as the third best state to live in. I believe that this state is one of the better states in our union. That’s why it attracts so many students from other states because they know its natural beauty is unmatched and its people are quality people. But this law, if passed, does tremendous damage to this fine state’s reputation.

The ‘live free or die’ state is no longer free when its people can’t exercise their right that so many people in our short history have died for. I urge you to call these elected officials and demand that they don’t vote yes on this bill and protect our rights. Once some of us lose our rights it becomes easier for others to lose theirs. We cannot let this happen. Live free or die.

-Joey Ramirez

UNH freshman,

political science major