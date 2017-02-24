TNH Test Kitchen: Frozen Yogurt Berry Bites





Filed under Arts

Today, I attended philosophy class for the first time in several weeks, and I learned that Socrates tells us that the wise man knows what he does not know. Being the scholar that I am, I immediately applied this knowledge to my everyday life.

Today, in addition to attending philosophy class, I decided to try an adorable, “easy” and healthy snack that I found on Pinterest. Bad idea. Always a bad idea. It went, as adorable, “easy” Pinterest projects often do: badly.

In theory, this should have been easy; just take your fruit, dip it in yogurt, lay out on a tray and freeze. Piece of cake, right? Wrong. In my personal experience, yogurt does not just stick nicely to fruit. I struggled for way longer than I’d wanted to, got covered in yogurt, and ended up with a handful of lumpy “Frozen Yogurt Berry Bites” which, after I waited the four hours to eat, weren’t even good. I don’t know about everyone else, but I kind of like fresh fruit to be, well, fresh.

So, in the spirit of Socrates, I’ve decided to embrace my shortcomings. I don’t know how to make Frozen Yogurt Berry Bites, and I cannot teach you. Maybe they’re just better left to the Pinterest Gods. In any case, enjoy this first (and hopefully last) TNH Test Kitchen Fail, and good luck out there, ‘Cats. Cooking is a dangerous game.