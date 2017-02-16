Thomas has been sensational for Boston, but will it be enough?





Hello Green Teamers, it has certainly been a long time since we last spoke. Listen, I understand all of the confidence that has been surrounding the New England region as of late, but let us take a step back. I also understand that Tom Brady has passed the championship torch to Isaiah Thomas, but the NBA Finals in June are a long time away. For now, let us focus on what positive steps head coach Brad Stevens and the team have taken toward the overall No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

At 37-19 the Celtics are 2 1/2 games back of the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, otherwise known as LeBron James’ team. With the Celtics on a four-game win streak, fans have every reason to be excited as the first half of the season winds down. They’re 7-3 within the Atlantic Division and hold the top spot with a 4 1/2 game lead on the Toronto Raptors. Yet, the Raptors have improved most recently by trading for Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic. More importantly, the Celtics are missing out, in my opinion, on capitalizing on another key addition.

I fully understand that Isaiah Thomas has been playing like the NBA’s most valuable player, but let us be real. He is not going to get it. That award, my friends, will go to a player like James, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook or James Harden. Although, Thomas’ numbers have been impressive. He is averaging 29.8 points per game, which is ranked third in the entire league with 1,554 points. Only Westbrook and Harden have more. He has eclipsed past Celtic records with a 52-point performance in a game earlier this season. His hustle, drive and mental edge have provided the team with a boost, even as all-star shooting guard Avery Bradley stays absent on the bench with an injury.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, I just know that once the playoffs start Thomas will be held in check. Adding Al Horford has been beneficial for the team, but they need another forward. Marcus Smart has been instrumental on defense and seeing young Jaylen Brown perform at a high level is encouraging, but they need more.

Right now, you all deserve to smile. With Kevin Love out for six weeks and Cleveland struggling as of late, the No.1 seed could be up for grabs. James will do what he does best to carry the team, but right now the Celtics have the edge. If the team won’t trade a first round pick for Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler then where does the team turn to? Danny Ainge, you must find another presence down low. DeMarcus Cousins has been out of the question, but adding another big time player could help bring banner 18 to Beantown.

For now, Celtic pride has been infused within the city. Nothing bleeds green more than the Celtics in a city where tradition and pride glooms throughout the streets. After another win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the time to pay attention to this team has come and gone. Hop on the bandwagon now if you have not. Just pump the brakes and highlight Feb. 26 on your calendar. The Celtics will head up to Toronto to challenge the Raptors. These kinds of games you do not want to miss.

Anyways, it was great to talk to you again Green Teamers. Keep doing you.