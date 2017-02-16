TNH Test Kitchen: Quinoa, Turkey & Black Bean One-Pan Taco Dinner





Here’s the deal, ‘Cats: One-Pan Taco Dinners don’t photograph well. This whole “one pan meal” thing promised to save me major time on dishes, so naturally, being super lazy, I took the bait. Admittedly, I have to hand it to this meal; had I not decided to make some fresh salsa as well, I would have had substantially less dishes to wash. One, to be specific. However, the downside of everything cooking together is that your food, while delicious, is gonna look kinda like brown mush. Doesn’t exactly pop in a picture.

Still, letting the quinoa cook right in the pan with everything else was way simple and added some great flavor to a healthy food that I generally find to be sort of blah. Anyways, here is a recipe for delicious and nutritious brown mush and some photos of tasty fresh salsa that you can serve on top of it. Say cheese, and as always, happy cooking, ‘Cats!

Directions

I n a large skillet, brown turkey burger over medium-high heat.

Add corn and black beans (both rinsed and drained), as well as dry seasoning. Combine until well-mixed.

Stir in quinoa. Add 1 1/2 cups of water. Bring to a rapid boil, then reduce to medium-high heat and simmer, covered, until quinoa is cooked (20-25 minutes).

Serve over a bed of fresh greens, with tortilla chips, in tacos or alone. *Optional: pair with homemade salsa and/or queso fresco (Mexican-style fresh cheese).

Ingredients

1 lb lean ground turkey

1 can black beans

1 can whole kernel corn

1/2 cup dry quinoa

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper