Jukebox II offers inside look at UNH student life





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Walking through the Memorial Union Building (MUB) between 7 and 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, attendees saw members of 28 different clubs and organizations lining every floor of the MUB to show students of all ages what they do at the university.

Jukebox II, as the name suggests, is the second part of an event that takes place in the beginning of the fall semester to introduce first-year students to the various organizations on campus.

Put on by the Campus Activity Board (CAB), this year’s theme was “Monopoly.” Each student organization was given a property card and Monopoly money to be given to students as they stopped at each table. The Monopoly money was then used in exchange for raffle tickets so students could enter to win prizes such as Monopoly board games, UNH gear, Bluetooth headphones and more.

According to CAB member and sophomore human development and family studies major Caroline Foster, having a second Jukebox during spring semester is a better way to get students involved on campus.

“Trying to get first-year students involved in campus clubs and organizations during the first semester can be overwhelming,” Foster said. “Having another [Jukebox] in the spring gives them a chance to branch out and try new things after having settled into campus life.”

One student organization looking to attract new members was the Memorial Union Student Organization (MUSO). MUSO’s goal, according to junior women’s studies major Hollie Foster, is to attract those who don’t fit in with the apparent majority at UNH.

“Our organization consists of a lot of ‘alternative’ people; so not the majority here on campus,” Foster said. “Our goal is to lead an organization that is appealing to the people who don’t fit in.”

MUSO aims to put on small concerts and shows at the MUB which are typically performed by indie and punk bands from all over the country. On Feb. 17, MUSO will be hosting the indie musician Alcoa from 7 – 11 p.m. in the Entertainment Center. Additionally, on Feb. 27, they will be hosting a poetry night from 7 – 9 p.m. in MUB Theatre II as a part of Feminist Week, a week of events focusing on feminist issues.

Chandler Collins of the organization Voices of Planned Parenthood (VOX), also used Jukebox II to garner support for their cause.

“We are here to promote gender equality and sex positivity on campus,” Collins said. Sex positivity, as defined by Collins, is “being able to openly talk about issues we have with sex; being able to break down stigmas and understand that [sex] is a natural and beautiful thing.”

“We felt that having a presence at the second jukebox would give transfer students and shyer traditional students a less intimidating environment to get involved in our organization,” Collins added. “Our goal is to get people to get involved and talk to us in the easiest way possible.”

Some students, like junior economics major Andrew Tsan, didn’t come to learn about the different organizations.

“I really only came for the free stuff and to hang out,” Tsan said. “So far I’ve gotten a bamboo plant and some pancakes, so it’s been pretty great.”