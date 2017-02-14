Valentines Day Love Letters



B. Burns:

about you there is nothing I wouldn’t want to know. It’s so easy for me to see gravity at work in your face, as you go to smile. It’s as if my world ceases to exist, yet the room we find ourselves remains lively. I look into your eyes in hopes of one day seeing myself in them. When you look upon me, although you will expect me not to, I engrain your image into my memories.

For all you know, I was yours all along.

To the editorial staff of TNH

Roses are red, you all make me smile

When we stay up until 4 editing in AP style.

I’m feeling so #blessed to have you by my side,

When the printer won’t work and we’re trying not to cry.

There’s something fishy about the thick newsroom air,

But I breathe a little better when you all are there.

We all know the saying, sent down straight from heaven

“Putting out twice a week since 1911”

And those two days a week make me feel oh so fine,

And I’d love to know if you’d be my valentines?

Lasko,

26/01/15 When I met you,

30/01/15 when I got to know you,

14/02/15 when I agreed to marry you,

27/12/15 when I did marry you,

I knew there there is nothing more I can ask for.

I love you to the moon and back and forever will.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

-Angel

Snow,

I love you more than all of the dollar drinks, DHOP slices and iced coffees in the world. I wouldn’t trade you for the world, my love. Here’s to adventures forever. Thank you for being my other half.

Love,

Sun

To Starfish,

I love you and I hope Valentine’s Day is another special day for you, because everyday is special when I’m with you.

From Rock

Emily Noodles,

I don’t really know you and you don’t know me (so I’ll stay anonymous), but I’ve seen your Instagram page and I have to say… I think I love you! I mean, your last caption was lyrics to Only Time by Enya. That’s so weird! Who does that! Love it. I’ve seen you around campus and your sense of style is just…well…impeccable. I’ve never seen anyone rock a satchel and Brooks running sneakers the way you do. The joggers are my favorite, so imagine my merriment when you wore them for a week straight! Maybe one day I’ll work up the courage to slide into your DMs. And then you’ll hit the “follow.” But, until then…I’ll leave you with this…

You may only have 739 followers, but, to me, you’re instafamous.

-Anonymous

P.S. Your roommates are hot.

To: N.P.

Roses are Red

Violets are Blue

It would be hard to find a Valentine cuter than you

You’re too young for chocolate

And you will be for a while

But just seeing your little face makes me smile

You can’t talk yet, but soon you will see

I am so very glad to be your auntie!

Love,

E.C.

URN,

I love you, homie.

Z

To Anonymous,

I have never met a girl more hardworking, driven and passionate as you. I met you when I wasn’t looking but I couldn’t keep my eyes off of you. Whether I was watching you present, finding you in a crowd as I spoke or seeing you work quietly, you always looked beautiful. I tried to ignore my feelings for you early on but I couldn’t and I just thought of you. I’m happy for the time we have had and the time we spend together. I know that no matter where you go in life you will find happiness and success.

Thank you for being my valentine,

A Lucky Guy

Good good,

Meeting you was like hearing a song for the first time and knowing it would be my favorite. From the moons of Pluto, back down to earth, I’ll be loving you.

Your little firefly

Dear my favorite hockey broadcaster,

Here I go with a second letter to you, hoping you will notice this time. Your adorable mcgreggor beard makes me smile. You make me laugh with your inappropriate jokes and ugly Snapchat filters. You keep my heart full. Love you so

XOXO

ANONYMOUS