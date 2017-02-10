Six Wildcats chosen as Fulbright Grant finalists





The Fulbright Grant is a scholarship that offers many ways in which candidates can study, research or teach English abroad.

“Each country [of over 160] that partners with Fulbright offers specific programs and has specific guidelines about what is possible to propose for their country,” Director of the Office of National Fellowships Jeanne Sokolowski said.

According to the UNH Today article about past UNH winner’s of the award, this could include anything from “research on spatiotemporal variability as a result of climate change in southern Sweden,” all the way to exploring how farmer’s markets “may provide Argentinian family farmers with an economically and socially sustainable marketing alternative.”

According to the Office of Fellowships’ information slips, 10 UNH students received Fulbright Grants last year.

“It was our best year ever. We have been averaging around 10-15 applicants in the past few years and we have regularly had a few winners, but this was a remarkable year,” Sokolowski said.

There are also many specialized programs, such as internships in specific countries.

UNH offers extensive resources to help students and alumni through the application process.

“The first step is to attend one of the information sessions. Then applicants meet with me one on one to discuss their interests and background. That is followed by a writing workshop in April. Then students work one on one with my office through the summer on application materials,” Sokolowski said. “The UNH internal deadline is in mid-September, and then we do interviews with all applicants. The Fulbright deadline is in early- to-mid-October. After that, finalists are notified in January if they have advanced in the competition.”

According to Sokolowski, the host country reviews the finalists’ applications, and they find out between February and May if they have been chosen. Grants typically begin in the spring or summer. Information sessions are being held each Friday of March, excluding March 17 due to spring vacation. They will be held in a room on the third floor of the MUB from 2-3:30 p.m. The internal deadline at UNH is September 12, but students and alumni who wish to apply through the university must commit to the process by the first of August.

“The funding covers round trip airfare, insurance and a living stipend, which is pro-rated by country,” Sokolowski said.

“Applicants, must hold at least a bachelors degree by the time the grant begins and cannot yet hold a Ph.D. For the next cycle (grants starting in fall 2018), eligible applicants would be current juniors, seniors, recent alumni or graduate students,” Sokolowski said.

Fulbright Grants are available for many fields, and winners from UNH have come from every college and many different majors.

“Fulbright really does offer something for every type of student,” Sokolowski said.

According to Sokolowski, six of the 12 applicants for the 2017 Fulbright Grant have been selected as finalists.