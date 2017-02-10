TNH Test Kitchen: Crunchy Chickpea Snacks





Once upon a time, I was going to make hummus. I was going to make the best hummus. It was going to be fantastic. I had never made hummus before, but it seemed fairly simple. So in a fit of hummus hubris, I bought not one, but four cans of chickpeas. Little did I know, homemade hummus is not my thing. One batch of lumpy, tasteless chickpea mush later, I gave up on my hummus dreams and the remaining three cans got pushed to the back of the pantry until last week, when, in a desperate search for a crunchy snack, I decided to try out a new recipe. These crunchy chickpea snacks are actually super easy to make, not to mention bizarrely satisfying. Try out one of our three suggested seasoning blends, or whip up a mix of your own for a personalized, guilt-free snack. As always, happy cooking, ‘Cats!

Directions

Drain and rinse 1 can of chickpeas; set onto several layers of paper towels and pat dry (Making sure your chickpeas are free of excess water ensures crunchiness).

Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add chickpeas and cook until brown and crispy (about 20 minutes), stirring occasionally.

Remove chickpeas from heat, transfer to a bowl and toss with desired seasoning blend; allow to cool and enjoy!

Spicy Taco

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

Garlic Parmesan

2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp lemon zest

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Zesty Ranch

2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp dried parsley

1 tbsp dried chives

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp dried dill

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper