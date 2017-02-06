Student Senate Update:Dean’s impeachment failed unanimously, addition and removal of senators





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

After a recess of nine weeks, the Student Senate adjourned for the first time this semester on Saturday afternoon to discuss a number of matters, including a bill calling for the removal of Jonathan Dean as student body president. The bill, which ultimately failed to obtain a single vote of support from those who attended Saturday’s meeting in room S145 of Kingsbury Hall, was the result of Student Senate Speaker Alex Fries receiving a collection of petitions that contained over 300 undergraduate students’ signatures calling for Dean’s impeachment.

“Like what I’ve done for my entire time as student body president, I’m going to do my best to represent all students here, and hear their voices and make policy decisions off of it. That’s my job,” Dean said on Sunday in reflection of the previous day’s vote.

All other resolutions brought upon the floor that afternoon were passed. The first of which was a bill introduced by Dean and his vice president, Carley Rotenberg, that called for the separation of Homecoming Weekend and Family Weekend. Dean said in the meeting that this was a resolution that had the power to affect all members of the study body.

Saturday’s meeting also saw the establishment of an Ad Hoc Committee on the Revision of Governance Documents. The group’s primary goal is to address concerns regarding inconsistencies, content, grammar and the formatting of bylaws regarding the senate. Nicholas LaCourse and Douglas Marino were appointed as co-chairpersons to the new committee. Earlier in the night, Marino was also approved for the position of community development chairperson.

Saturday afternoon also saw the removal of three senators and the addition of four. The three individuals removed as senators were Ross Carey, Devon McMahon and Ryan DuBois, and the four new senators are Ethan McClanahan, Elena Ryan, Tara Pimentel and Elisha Mahar.