UNH wins 13th straight





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

After trailing at the start of the second quarter, UNH was able to rally and defeat Stony Brook University on the road, 56-45. This marks the Wildcats’ 13th straight win, and they improve their record to 19-3.

The win was also the team’s ninth in conference play. The ‘Cats lead in the America East standings and have not lost a conference game this season.

Juniors Carlie Pogue and Olivia Healy led the way for UNH scoring 17 and 10 points respectively. Pogue and fellow forward, sophomore Ashley Storey combined for 14 out of the teams 33 rebounds.

Junior guards Aliza Simpson and Brittni Lai combined for 15 points and four assists. The Wildcats shot an impressive 93 percent from the free throw line and shot 43 percent from the field.

This game against Stony Brook may have seemed like another easy Wildcat win, but it should be looked at as a measuring stick.

On January 4 the ‘Cats hosted Stony Brook in Lundholm Gymnasium in the first conference matchup of the season. Heading into the game this historic win streak only sat at four, and this emerging UNH team didn’t quite know their identity.

After only scoring ten points in the first half, it seemed that the ‘Cats win streak would fall and their conference dominance would have to be pushed back for another night.

But after outscoring Stony Brook by ten in the fourth, UNH won 49-46 and coined the phrase, “The Comeback ‘Cats”.

Since the Wildcats had their thrilling first conference win, they have been on a tear, winning eight straight America East battles, with the closest game being an eight-point victory.

This 12-point road win may just be another mark in the win column, but for the ‘Cats its shown them how far they’ve progressed so far into the season.

There is no time to rest on any laurels for this upperclassmen focused squad. UNH travels to Albany University to face one of the three teams tied for second in the conference.

The Great Danes are a mere 11-10 overall but every road test, especially in conference play is tough, and this game will be yet another test for this Wildcat team that is on the verge of school history.

The two squads match up on Monday, February 6 at 7:30 in Albany, New York.