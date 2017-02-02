TNH Test Kitchen:Fresh Fiesta Pasta Salad with Chili-Lime Crema





I’m going to preface this recipe with the statement that it should be a quick and easy weeknight dinner. Should. Personally, I can’t attest to that, because I waited until everyone else in my house was also cooking and then lost the sour cream in my refrigerator, prompting an emergency Hannafords run and putting me seriously behind schedule. Still, this taco truck-inspired twist on pasta salad gave me yet another excuse to eat avocado and was seriously worth the extra time I took to run back out to the grocery store. A-plus. Keep an eye on your condiments, and happy cooking, ‘Cats!

Ingredients

Chili-Lime Crema

1 cup sour cream

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp paprika

1 pinch granulated sugar

salt and pepper to taste

Fresh Fiesta Pasta Salad

1 box tri-color rotini

1 large avocado

1 red onion

1 yellow onion

2 jalapeño peppers

1 red bell pepper

1 can sweet whole kernel corn

1 can black beans

1 can black-eyed peas

fresh cilantro to taste

Directions

Boil water and cook pasta according to directions; drain and set aside in a large bowl.

Chop produce evenly; rinse and drain canned ingredients. Add to pasta and toss to combine.

In a separate bowl, combine sour cream, lime juice and spices. Whisk until well-mixed.

Pour crema over salad mixture and toss until evenly coated. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve cold and garnish with additional chopped cilantro. Enjoy!